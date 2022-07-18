Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Up 40.4% in June

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 798,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter worth $2,630,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 36.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4,229.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.6 %

SLVM stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

