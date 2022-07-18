Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Synalloy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Synalloy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synalloy

In other news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,592 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synalloy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synalloy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.