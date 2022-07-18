Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $226,798.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,718,932 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

