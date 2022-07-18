Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,917.00

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $704,321.41 and $35,917.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

