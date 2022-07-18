TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAGOF stock remained flat at $32.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $32.93.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAGOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.00) to €17.50 ($17.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €16.00 ($16.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.