Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after buying an additional 557,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,412,000 after buying an additional 365,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $84.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

