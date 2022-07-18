Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.38

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 3775613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

