Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 3,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,500,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Talos Energy Trading Up 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,499,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,724,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,499,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,724,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,434,234 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,278. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

