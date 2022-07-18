Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.65% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.36.

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.89. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Ian Robert Currie purchased 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at C$3,440,822.55. In other news, Director Ian Robert Currie bought 8,775 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith bought 19,097 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,069.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

