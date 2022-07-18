TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. TC Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 15.85%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

