Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.91.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.86. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.