Teloscoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $399,568.66 and approximately $4,490.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00104935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00268013 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.