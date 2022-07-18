Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Short Interest Down 42.3% in June

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 762,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,749. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

