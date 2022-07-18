Terra (LUNA) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Terra has a market cap of $253.55 million and approximately $211.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00009215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007734 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010609 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001862 BTC.
Terra Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
