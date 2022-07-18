Terra (LUNA) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Terra has a market cap of $253.55 million and approximately $211.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00009215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

