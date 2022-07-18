Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 12,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $734.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $760.71 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $710.43 and its 200-day moving average is $864.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

