Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $161.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,414. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.