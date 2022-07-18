Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Reduced by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 121,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.52.

Shares of TXN opened at $160.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.