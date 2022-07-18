The ChampCoin (TCC) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The ChampCoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $30.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00458187 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.29 or 0.02339216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00386142 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org.

Buying and Selling The ChampCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The ChampCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

