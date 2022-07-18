The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Tops $0.0099

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $306,782.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $981.09 or 0.04441018 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,155,399 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading
