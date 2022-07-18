The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $153.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 853,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,353,000 after acquiring an additional 129,984 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 335,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.