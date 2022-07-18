The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $222.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.55. 19,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.03. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

