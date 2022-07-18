The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the quarter. The RMR Group accounts for 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $875.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.51 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

The RMR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.