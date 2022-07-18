The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $72.33 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

