Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 30.7% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $329.31 million and approximately $116.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00106158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00266343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00041790 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008718 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

