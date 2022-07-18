Thomas Story & Son LLC Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 2.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

