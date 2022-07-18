Thomas Story & Son LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Paychex by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 72.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 60,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

