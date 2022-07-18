Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Cap Hits $1.73 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $109,825.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,131.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.21 or 0.05951911 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Thorstarter Coin Trading
