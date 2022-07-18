Time New Bank (TNB) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $403,140.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,204.96 or 1.00003401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars.

