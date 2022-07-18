Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

