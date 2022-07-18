Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Up 0.0 %

Toro stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.68.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.