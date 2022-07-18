Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %

TYG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 62,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,441. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

