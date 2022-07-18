TotemFi Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. TotemFi has a market cap of $288,319.76 and approximately $41,912.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,095% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.20 or 0.05742494 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020902 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001964 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.