TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

TACT opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also

