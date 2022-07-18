TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Up 39.4% in June

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 628,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransAlta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 174.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,054,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 355,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 3,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.03. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.09%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

