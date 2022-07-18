TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.6 %

RNW stock opened at C$16.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7881281 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.83%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.