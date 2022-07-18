Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 889,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,540,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Transocean Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

