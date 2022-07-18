TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 7.3 %

TA opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $572.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.96. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

