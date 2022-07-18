TripCandy Reaches Market Capitalization of $416,143.91 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One TripCandy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $416,143.91 and $1,202.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.44 or 0.99935674 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy (CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

