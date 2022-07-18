Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8,365.2% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

