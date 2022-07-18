Truist Financial Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $102.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Centene Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE CNC opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Centene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

