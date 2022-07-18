Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.1 %

AMD stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,511,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

