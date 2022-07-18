Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.40.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $170.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.