Trust Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 535,074 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.04. 43,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

