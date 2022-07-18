Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 1,280 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $211.83. 19,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

