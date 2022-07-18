Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,069. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.66. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

