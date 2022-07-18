Trust Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mercury General were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 36.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $62.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -249.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

