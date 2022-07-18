Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 4.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.5 %

LLY stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,417. The company has a market cap of $313.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.80 and its 200-day moving average is $282.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

