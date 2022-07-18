Trust Investment Advisors Sells 652 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $143.66. 6,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.