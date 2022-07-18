Trust Wallet Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.44 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $236.16 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 825.2% against the dollar and now trades at $953.08 or 0.04312036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

