Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

